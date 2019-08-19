Rwwm Boosted Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $337,360; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.18 Million

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 102,748 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 33,755 were accumulated by Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mercer Advisers accumulated 1.81% or 33,474 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication owns 2.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 540,395 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 2.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Caprock Gp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,892 shares. Asset Mgmt Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,574 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc holds 0.23% or 13,585 shares. Indiana Investment Mngmt Company stated it has 24,419 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 9,405 shares. Westwood Grp holds 171,410 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sandhill Capital Prtn Llc has 6,601 shares.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares to 391,614 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,412 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

