Rwwm Boosted Daily Journal (DJCO) Holding by $2.21 Million; Scout Investments Maintains Holding in Rbs Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $230.3. About 82 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has declined 5.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Rbs Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 532,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Rbs Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 4.04M shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp accumulated 0% or 714 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Moreover, Covington Cap has 0.08% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Geode Mngmt Llc reported 10,215 shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 88 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited stated it has 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Pacific Invest Management stated it has 4,719 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) or 291 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 442 shares. 2,294 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 13,250 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Rwwm reported 270,953 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 273 shares.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares to 391,614 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,376 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

More notable recent Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Misses on Q1 Earnings, Cuts 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cardlytics (CDLX) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.4% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Wor (NYSE:AWK) by 376,379 shares to 193,720 shares, valued at $20.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 4,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,686 shares, and cut its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 77,389 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.43% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Blackrock invested in 43.79 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. British Columbia Invest reported 0.08% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 1.01 million shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advsr has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Synovus stated it has 6,270 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5.25 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 59,485 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 1,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 589,274 are held by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Gam Holdg Ag reported 39,469 shares stake. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc reported 2.50 million shares. Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.09% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Northern Trust stated it has 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).