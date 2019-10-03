Rwc Asset Management Llp Upped Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position By $2.25 Million; Roundview Capital Has Decreased By $340,504 Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding

Roundview Capital Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 9.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc sold 2,746 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 25,761 shares with $3.21 million value, down from 28,507 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $213.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 2.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 173,397 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 5.05 million shares with $69.83M value, up from 4.88M last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $14.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 3.22 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought $502,074.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 30.94% above currents $112.46 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13.

Roundview Capital Llc increased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 10,136 shares to 55,217 valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,843 shares and now owns 10,933 shares. Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) was raised too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 14.88 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Cap Lc has invested 1.91% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications owns 0.74% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 605,734 shares. 94,937 were reported by Cadinha Limited. First State Bank & Of Newtown has invested 1.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California-based Blume Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 0.42% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,512 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited invested 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability holds 24,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca owns 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,046 shares. Burns J W And Inc Ny owns 66,509 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Timber Hill Lc reported 4,284 shares. Axa holds 552,791 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). King Luther Cap Management holds 908,955 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Com reported 136,085 shares. Marietta Invest Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 22,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 314,847 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Wealthcare Management Ltd Company has 846 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable LP stated it has 25,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macnealy Hoover Inv Inc accumulated 1.73% or 165,759 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0.07% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 395,801 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 384,919 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ls Limited Com owns 51,502 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Anchor Cap Llc invested 1.43% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 315,766 are held by Financial Counselors. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 68,629 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 10.29% above currents $13.6 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, September 13. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform” on Monday, July 8.