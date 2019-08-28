Rwc Asset Management Llp Upped By $548,562 Its Sothebys (BID) Stake; TSR (TSRI)’s Sentiment Is 0.25

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Sothebys (BID) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 14,826 shares as Sothebys (BID)’s stock rose 49.42%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 1.17M shares with $44.20 million value, up from 1.16 million last quarter. Sothebys now has $2.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 40,222 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 02/05/2018 – Nita Summers Max Named Director of Sales For Nestler Poletto Sotheby’s International Realty; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID); 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 06/04/2018 – Farnese blue diamond goes on sale after 300 years of royal history; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Expands Investor Relations Team; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S EXTENDS SHARE OWNERSHIP TO EMPLOYEES AROUND WORLD; 04/04/2018 – IfOnly, the Leading Marketplace for Experiences Announces Growth Funding and New Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 Sotheby’s Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average

TSR Inc (TSRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 1 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 4 trimmed and sold positions in TSR Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 180,074 shares, down from 181,126 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding TSR Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company has market cap of $9.48 million. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its clients in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as clients in the financial services business.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in TSR, Inc. for 5,593 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 70,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 6,065 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 17 shares.

It closed at $4.83 lastly. It is down 16.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.88% the S&P500.

