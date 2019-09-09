Rwc Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Holding in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $16.58 Million; Polar Securities Position in Hudson Global (HSON) Cut as Market Value Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 65.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 360,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 189,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.44 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (HSON) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 854,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 854,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hudson Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.97M market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 4,078 shares traded. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 40.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSON); 15/05/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS RPO OPERATIONS BEFORE CORPORATE COSTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $5.0 MLN TO $6.0 MLN IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Net $10.7M; 20/03/2018 Hudson Global Announces Results of Shareholder Vote on Strategic Divestitures; 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q EPS 33c

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $50.62M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 190.00% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. HSON’s profit will be $555,401 for 16.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

