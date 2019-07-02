Rwc Asset Management Llp Stake in Paccar (PCAR) Has Raised by $758,812; New Generation Advisors Boosted Its Holding in American Airlines Group (AAL) by $1.10 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 3.43M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 878,726 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.88M, up from 867,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 913,174 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.38 million activity. 15,784 shares were sold by ARMSTRONG RONALD E, worth $1.04 million on Wednesday, February 6. The insider DANFORTH DAVID J sold $197,383. $671,666 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by Quinn T. Kyle. HUBBARD TODD R sold 820 shares worth $53,915. The insider Davila Marco A. sold 7,528 shares worth $506,485.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 456,104 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 25,557 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 352,679 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Ftb Advisors Incorporated owns 208 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont owns 126 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 63,994 shares. Security Natl Trust invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Arizona State Retirement System owns 66,576 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc accumulated 65 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company owns 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 3,575 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.23% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Piedmont Invest Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 91,498 shares. First Personal stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 55,300 shares to 177,700 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 46,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,642 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 354,634 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 3.19M are held by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc reported 0.13% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Macquarie Group Limited holds 10,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Qs Ltd invested in 4,217 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0.01% or 2,651 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 300,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 115 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,000 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Co holds 248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd owns 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 19,768 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 42,080 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. On Tuesday, June 4 KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4.