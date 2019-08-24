Rwc Asset Management Llp Stake in Kroger Co (KR) Lifted by $996,936 as Shares Declined; Firefly Value Partners LP Has Upped Stake in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) by $43.02 Million as Stock Declined

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 7.95 million shares traded or 66.69% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 41,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.80 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.85 million, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 7.21 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 23/03/2018 – “No truth” in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 1.03M shares. Moreover, Pnc Services Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd invested in 8,207 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 2.92 million shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 226,316 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Paloma Ptnrs Management invested in 10,863 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 51,184 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Richard C Young Limited holds 0.67% or 142,904 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 56,553 shares. Fil stated it has 3.26M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 26,695 are owned by Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 53,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,760 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

