Rwc Asset Management Llp Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) Has Upped as Valuation Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $1.25 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.04 million, up from 26,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2000.81. About 2.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 472,314 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.82 million, up from 466,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.21. About 553,984 shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.66% or 4,504 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has 1,748 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept reported 402 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 54,963 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Inc invested in 4,765 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,501 were accumulated by Assetmark. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 10,264 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp reported 10,740 shares. Decatur Cap invested in 12,478 shares or 4.29% of the stock. Patten Group, Tennessee-based fund reported 133 shares. Hemenway Tru Communications Ltd Llc owns 4,938 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability invested in 8,608 shares. Steinberg Global Asset has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,054 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 14,044 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,080 shares to 15,717 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 184,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,719 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).