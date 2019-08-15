Rwc Asset Management Llp Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Upped by $1.51 Million; Hms Holdings (HMSY) Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $388,716 as Shares Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 19,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 531,373 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.26 million, up from 512,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.34M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 145.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 13,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 22,645 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $671,000, up from 9,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 504,820 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global by 26,729 shares to 56,738 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc by 18,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,760 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors has 21,244 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP accumulated 37,895 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bbt Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Globeflex Cap Lp stated it has 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 131,544 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd reported 81,900 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.06% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 145,691 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0.06% or 8.23 million shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 10,339 shares. Tygh Capital has 347,327 shares. 93,722 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Shelton Cap Management owns 246 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 53,794 shares. Franklin Inc owns 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 9,000 shares. Citigroup owns 69,990 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81,313 shares to 22,105 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 109,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,837 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).