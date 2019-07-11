Rwc Asset Management Llp Raised Stake in Gartner (IT) by $412,532; Boston Partners Stake in Parker Hannifin (PH) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71M, up from 212,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $168.83. About 4,271 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 20/04/2018 – SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 07/05/2018 – BigID Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Privacy Management by Gartner; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 20/03/2018 – CA Technologies (Veracode) Recognized as a Leader in Fifth Consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing; 15/05/2018 – Gartner Says Pressure Is On Marketers to Think Big, Execute Smart and Deliver Growth; 14/05/2018 – Sakon Profiled in Gartner Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services, 2018; 11/04/2018 – GARTNER: WORLDWIDE PC SHIPMENTS DECLINED 1.4% IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners analyzed 123,124 shares as the company's stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262.99M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $161.46. About 58,644 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. The insider Bowman William R sold 875 shares worth $150,341. OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Thursday, February 7.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 1.24M shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $211.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 95,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Northwestern Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bbva Compass Natl Bank owns 30,911 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 4,475 shares. 539,490 were reported by Axa. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co invested 0.21% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability holds 3,031 shares. Franklin invested in 0% or 4,702 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Decatur Management holds 44,188 shares. West Virginia-based City Hldg has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.14% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 2,849 were reported by Peddock Cap Lc. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company invested in 0.09% or 21,495 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.31% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Guyasuta Inv Advsr holds 0.12% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 6,259 shares.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Parker Cleveland Wheel & Brake New Upgrade Kit Is Now Available for Daher TBM 900 and TBM 930 Aircraft – Business Wire" on June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, down 3.42% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.22 per share. PH’s profit will be $395.08M for 12.98 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,692 shares to 304,179 shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 350,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,892 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank owns 13,327 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2,500 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Scotia Cap holds 0.01% or 2,963 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The invested 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,245 shares. Moreover, Bollard Group Ltd Liability has 2.07% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 361,009 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Financial Bank Department has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Old National Comml Bank In reported 0.01% stake. 152 are held by Sun Life. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 98,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Polen Capital Mngmt Lc invested 3.81% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Us Bankshares De invested in 5,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 39 shares. Strs Ohio has 86,233 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.