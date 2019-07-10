Rwc Asset Management Llp Raised By $496,776 Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Position; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Last Week

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 5,914 shares as Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)’s stock rose 20.29%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 472,314 shares with $39.82 million value, up from 466,400 last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc now has $3.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 134,040 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Loblaw Companies Limited shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Co holds 6,549 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 176,798 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 5,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 52,218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) for 5,600 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 15,000 shares. Mraz Amerine And Inc invested in 335,532 shares or 5% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability holds 0% or 21,308 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Lc reported 5,466 shares stake. Diamond Hill invested in 3.45 million shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 86,098 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 311 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. TISCH JAMES S had sold 10,528 shares worth $479,614 on Monday, February 11. TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495 worth of stock. 10,528 shares were sold by TISCH JONATHAN M, worth $479,463 on Monday, February 11.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, retail banking, credit card, insurance, and wireless mobile services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $24.80 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties. It has a 43.87 P/E ratio. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores, including in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars, and apparel and other general merchandise stores.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.3. About 155,862 shares traded. Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $184,868 activity. BOWMAN ED H JR sold 2,591 shares worth $184,868.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 350,252 shares to 48,892 valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Connections Inc stake by 30,221 shares and now owns 178,000 shares. Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 30,000 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.21% or 175,889 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Odey Asset Mngmt reported 1,975 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 56,291 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.82% or 24,567 shares. 34,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Moreover, Guyasuta Invest Advsr has 0.1% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 10,595 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,467 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts, New York-based fund reported 3,070 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 472,314 were accumulated by Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Westwood Incorporated reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Prudential Public Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 127,767 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $87 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan.