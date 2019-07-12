Rwc Asset Management Llp Position In Paccar (PCAR) Was Raised; Endo Intl Plc (Put) (ENDP) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $632,000 as Valuation Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 878,726 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.88M, up from 867,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 1.02 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (Put) (ENDP) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 79,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 203,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 282,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 5.77M shares traded or 35.83% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 22/05/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Confirms Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio Of Generic Products From Endo International; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio of Generic Products From Endo Intl; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at Am; 17/04/2018 – Endo International Receives Paragraph IV Notification on Vasostrict; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visual Reprocessing Guide

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 298,000 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 145,888 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.01% or 269,649 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 20,462 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Massachusetts Fin Ma reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). California Employees Retirement System has 392,137 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 67,317 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 841,008 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 60 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 163,237 shares. Amer Finance accumulated 227,190 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Jefferies Group Inc has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 615,994 shares.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Endo International plc (ENDP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA requests stay of Endo litigation through March 15; shares down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Endo International Stock Is Jumping Today – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie/Allergan deal may stoke buying in drug makers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $104.08 million for 2.11 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.32% negative EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc (Put) by 327,500 shares to 332,400 shares, valued at $24.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (Prn).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.38 million activity. ARMSTRONG RONALD E had sold 15,784 shares worth $1.04 million. $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T on Tuesday, February 12. The insider DANFORTH DAVID J sold 3,049 shares worth $197,383. Another trade for 7,528 shares valued at $506,485 was made by Davila Marco A. on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 10,228 shares valued at $671,666 was made by Quinn T. Kyle on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Group 1 Automotive Adds Two Dealerships in New Mexico Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Paccar (PCAR) Now – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Powell Testimony Weighs on Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, PCAR – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.08% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp stated it has 181,400 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc has 0.03% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Parkside Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 1,716 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has 2.73% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 878,726 shares. 9,403 were reported by Eagle Advisors Limited Liability. Hartford Finance Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Lc invested 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 153,827 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 60,181 shares stake. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3.36M shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 0.06% or 100,695 shares.