Rwc Asset Management Llp Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $9.51 Million; Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holder Carmignac Gestion Decreased Position by $55.82 Million as Stock Value Rose

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 803,744 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60M, down from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 81,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 103,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 175,750 shares to 967,376 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 194,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65 million for 19.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc holds 4.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 196,281 shares. American Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.36% or 124,100 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3.86% or 248,742 shares. Meritage Grp Limited Partnership reported 6.44% stake. Twin Tree LP reported 35,480 shares. Community Natl Bank Na stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsey Whitney Co Limited Liability Co reported 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bridgecreek Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,105 shares. Shikiar Asset Inc invested in 0.37% or 7,550 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.45 million shares. Wright Inc stated it has 106,234 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 3.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Financial Bank & Commerce holds 3.55% or 157,221 shares. Heritage Invsts Management stated it has 391,276 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings.

