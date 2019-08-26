Rwc Asset Management Llp Position In Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Was Has Lifted; Abrams Bison Investments Lowered Position in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) as Valuation Declined

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09 million, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $457.74. About 1,839 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 61,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 4.88M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.87 million, up from 4.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 275,619 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 551,327 shares to 672,220 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 83,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caprock Gp Incorporated Inc reported 0.08% stake. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 56,197 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company holds 15,599 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 4.83 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Intll Sarl holds 12,995 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.1% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 3.71 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Utah Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 196,479 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.08% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 106,351 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 33,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

