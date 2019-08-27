Rwc Asset Management Llp Maintains Position in Csx (CSX); As Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Market Value Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Has Raised Holding by $4.61 Million

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 46.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 118,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The hedge fund held 371,145 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, up from 252,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 75,466 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH SEES 2019 HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 14,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.06M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 1.25M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Logitech (LOGI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Likes Amazon, Logitech, Turtle Beach After Fortnite World Cup – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Logitech International vs. Turtle Beach – The Motley Fool” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Logitech (LOGI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Turtle Beach Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 107,839 shares to 909,273 shares, valued at $61.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,649 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

