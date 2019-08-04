Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Position in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) as Market Valuation Rose; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 46,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 274,642 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 320,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 368,925 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,746 shares to 775,468 shares, valued at $33.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 10,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 795,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 119.01% or $3.38 from last year’s $-2.84 per share. PAM’s profit will be $41.44M for 14.93 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.31% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares to 34,305 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.68 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

