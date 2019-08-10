Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Csx (CSX) Stake; Regency Centers (REG) Sentiment Is 1.31

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 14,583 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 1.16 million shares with $87.06M value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. Csx Corp now has $53.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails

Regency Centers Corp (REG) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 158 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 121 sold and reduced their stock positions in Regency Centers Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 158.78 million shares, down from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Regency Centers Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 105 Increased: 113 New Position: 45.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $78 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral”.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 76,667 shares to 328,984 valued at $38.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 70,909 shares and now owns 57,719 shares. Workday Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 17,802 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 81,360 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs reported 153,772 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chilton Investment Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.70 million shares. 23,737 were accumulated by Butensky Cohen Fincl Security. Rockland Communication reported 3,050 shares stake. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bennicas Associate Inc has invested 3.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 2,235 shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Northeast Financial Consultants holds 264,072 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Markston Ltd Liability Company reported 150,636 shares. California-based Stonebridge Cap Mgmt has invested 0.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Grs Advisors Llc holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation for 126,435 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 2.22 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 3.33% invested in the company for 1.01 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 3.25% in the stock. Rbo & Co Llc, a California-based fund reported 183,116 shares.

