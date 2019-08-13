Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $361,584; Stock Value Rose; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Lowered Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Valuation Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 13,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.32 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 55.09M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.42M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 55.09M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 30,221 shares to 178,000 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,719 shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Limited Com stated it has 162,718 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Citizens Fincl Bank holds 304,217 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 45,432 shares. Brave Asset reported 62,083 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.95% or 807,021 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 313,067 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Shoker Counsel has 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Canandaigua Comml Bank & Tru holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 98,681 shares. Sather Group Inc holds 0.41% or 72,593 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 14.11 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Strategic Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 233,205 shares. Rampart Invest Management Limited Com has invested 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 26,234 shares or 0% of the stock. 70,412 were accumulated by Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 948 are owned by Trust Department Mb Fin Bancorp N A. Oppenheimer invested 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hanson Mcclain holds 41,077 shares. Jones Lllp invested in 0% or 18,013 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Horizon Invests Limited owns 39,161 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.75% or 465,615 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Limited Com reported 1.17M shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Ny stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.04% or 19,460 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.51% or 1.88 million shares. 15,360 are held by Sns Fincl Group Ltd Liability Com. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cls Investments Limited Liability reported 41,182 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Muted Investment Banking to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.