Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake By $1.51 Million; 4 Analysts Covering Nevro Corp. (NVRO)

Among 6 analysts covering Nevro (NYSE:NVRO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nevro had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, May 10 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Hold”. The stock of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Outperform” rating. See Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $46 New Target: $67 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50 New Target: $70 Upgrade

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 19,051 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 531,373 shares with $42.26M value, up from 512,322 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $19.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 528,217 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 53,723 shares to 84,760 valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) stake by 1.40M shares and now owns 5.70M shares. Waste Connections Inc was reduced too.

The stock increased 18.47% or $11.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 1.49M shares traded or 280.81% up from the average. Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has risen 19.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NVRO News: 07/05/2018 – NEVRO CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 REVENUE; 07/05/2018 – Nevro Sees 2018 Rev $400M-$410M; 08/05/2018 – NEVRO CORP NVRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO CORP NVRO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $400 MLN TO $410 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Nevro introduced a high-frequency spinal cord stimulator in the U.S. in 2015; 06/03/2018 Nevro Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO 1Q LOSS/SHR 59C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 08/05/2018 – Nevro Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors.