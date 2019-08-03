Rwc Asset Management Llp Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN); As Kb Financial Group (KB) Share Price Declined, Mittleman Brothers Cut Position by $791,985

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 61,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 4.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.87M, up from 4.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 9.08 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 215,075 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, down from 236,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 126,934 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: DFS, HBAN, WES, TAP, MCD – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to Acquire Huntington’s Operations – Nasdaq” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Online Banking and Mobile App Rank Highest in Two J.D. Power 2019 Banking Satisfaction Studies – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 136,300 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 9,201 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 37,726 shares. Gibraltar Cap invested 0.32% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 95,531 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 84,061 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 37,888 shares. Moreover, First Western Capital Management has 3.51% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 19,502 shares. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 487,442 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel owns 331,766 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Suntrust Banks reported 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Argent Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 31,593 shares. Sun Life holds 0.23% or 82,369 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,909 shares to 57,719 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 350,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,892 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.