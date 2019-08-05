Rwc Asset Management Llp Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $909,000; As Lear (LEA) Shares Declined, Paradice Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 3,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 457,491 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.09 million, up from 453,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 630,461 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 184,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 4.73 million shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associates owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fca Corp Tx invested in 0.08% or 2,000 shares. Prudential Plc owns 831,024 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 3,500 are owned by Bluestein R H And Company. Amica Retiree Med has 0.31% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bokf Na reported 9,684 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ally reported 35,000 shares. Melvin LP has 1.62 million shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 34,272 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natixis LP has 346,269 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Co reported 6 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prns Limited Liability Company reported 173,190 shares stake. Investec Asset Management invested in 108,561 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 17,444 shares. Enterprise Corp holds 0.01% or 262 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M was sold by Bruzzo Chris. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J..

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81,313 shares to 22,105 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 551,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,220 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Com invested in 1.09% or 8,319 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has 5,187 shares. Moreover, Foster & Motley Inc has 0.39% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 19,737 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Lc has 15,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 29,500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Convergence Prtnrs stated it has 6,664 shares. Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 14,830 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 861,721 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Lc reported 8,999 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moreover, Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 0.82% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 5,869 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation owns 19,462 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2,500 shares. 7,649 are owned by Pacific Invest Mgmt Co.

