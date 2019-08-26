Rwc Asset Management Llp Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has Cut by $8.82 Million; As Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Share Value Declined, Holder Strategic Advisors Boosted Its Position

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 72,487 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 2 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aegon NV Expects to Book GBP85M Loss From Divestment in 1; 12/04/2018 – Aegon calls USD 525 million of subordinated notes; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 1 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 VC Circle: Exclusive: Aegon invests in online insurance aggregator Coverfox; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF DEAL EXPECTED ABOUT GBP170M; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEG.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.24 FROM $6.97; 06/03/2018 – VC Circle: Exclusive: Online insurance aggregator Coverfox raises funds from Aegon

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16 million, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.46. About 30,635 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85 million for 16.87 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.