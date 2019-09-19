Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped Stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) as Market Value Rose; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lifted Covanta Holding (CVA) Stake by $5.37 Million; Stock Price Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 425,790 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.94M, up from 414,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $100.64. About 631,078 shares traded or 25.31% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) by 15804.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 316,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 318,092 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 389,834 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,124 shares to 32,768 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

