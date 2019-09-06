Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Mckesson (MCK) Position by $1.35 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Market Valuation Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $7.81 during the last trading session, reaching $168.17. About 874,303 shares traded or 151.75% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 372,118 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.56M, up from 360,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $141.37. About 964,416 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Gp has 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 500 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department has 1,435 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 2,560 shares. Spirit Of America reported 2,250 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company owns 7,050 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 151,701 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 175,319 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv invested in 0.02% or 3,525 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc reported 7,475 shares. Counselors Inc owns 3,152 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 2,555 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Allstate Corporation has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 1.90 million shares to 12.90 million shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 13,882 shares to 138,499 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).