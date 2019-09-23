Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding; Richardson Electronics LTD. (RELL) Shorts Increased By 63.46%

Richardson Electronics LTD. (NASDAQ:RELL) had an increase of 63.46% in short interest. RELL’s SI was 17,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 63.46% from 10,400 shares previously. With 26,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Richardson Electronics LTD. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s short sellers to cover RELL’s short positions. The SI to Richardson Electronics LTD.’s float is 0.16%. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 1,650 shares traded. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) has declined 42.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RELL News: 11/04/2018 – Richardson Electronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Profit and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Richardson Electronics Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RELL); 22/03/2018 – Canvys Introduces New 27” and 32” 4K Ultra HD Displays; 11/04/2018 – Richardson Electronics Declares Dividend of 6c; 11/04/2018 – Richardson Electronics 3Q EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 Canvys Introduces New 27” and 32” 4K Ultra HD Displays; 11/04/2018 – RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — DILUTED $0.04

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Banco Macro Sa (BMA) stake by 20.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 52,704 shares as Banco Macro Sa (BMA)’s stock rose 65.58%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 202,393 shares with $14.74 million value, down from 255,097 last quarter. Banco Macro Sa now has $1.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 339,330 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $173.39M for 2.73 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) stake by 900,000 shares to 26.60 million valued at $28.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) stake by 11,662 shares and now owns 425,790 shares. Livent Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Richardson Electronics, Ltd. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.55 million shares or 3.46% less from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0% in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) or 26,194 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL). Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) for 820 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 69,304 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL). Blackrock owns 0% invested in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) for 345,953 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co has 824,983 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 739,627 shares. 4,643 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 10,500 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 448,160 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL). Us-based Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL).

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $78.76 million. The companyÂ’s Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets.