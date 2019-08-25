Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 44,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 302,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.03 million, up from 258,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 5,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 476,575 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28M, up from 470,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 653,860 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 230,592 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Trust holds 1.09% or 97,483 shares. Texas National Bank Inc Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 3,997 shares. Cwh Capital Management stated it has 1.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 1,181 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 62,946 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability. St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,965 shares. Horan Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,175 shares. Hillsdale Invest Inc has 830 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Lc owns 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,500 shares. Thomasville National Bank accumulated 7,782 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc has 3.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares to 182,066 shares, valued at $53.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,356 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 2.79M shares to 863,997 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 1.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.90M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd (Trc) reported 15,222 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 1,986 shares. 63,800 were accumulated by Hennessy Advsrs. 856,891 are held by Diamond Hill Mngmt. Markel stated it has 0.52% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 23,729 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Marietta Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Co reported 28,651 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ibis Capital Ptnrs Llp stated it has 35,241 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.18% or 772,630 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 1.18M shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Park West Asset Management Ltd Company owns 325,000 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio.