Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $9.86 Million; Valuation Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, up from 17,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $28.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.47. About 1.43 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 70,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 128,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $127.58. About 2.63 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 66,402 shares to 82,057 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,350 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

