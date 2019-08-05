Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Antero Res (AR) Position as Market Value Declined; Diversified Investment Strategies Has Cut Transocean LTD (RIG) Position by $309,936 as Valuation Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 53,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 84,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 138,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.91% or $0.275 during the last trading session, reaching $4.375. About 5.87 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.57% or $0.3999 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8801. About 18.17M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 256,332 shares. Nordea Investment Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1.03M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 953,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Magnetar Financial Lc holds 103,337 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 554,143 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc reported 358,615 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 148,252 shares. Cibc Asset holds 11,588 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Company invested in 105,376 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Aperio has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 118,032 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider RADY PAUL M bought $49,689. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 6.80M shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 14,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 3 Numbers Hint at a Bright Future for This Natural Gas Stock – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.