Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Paccar (PCAR) Position; Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Bce (BCE) Position as Stock Price Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 878,726 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.88M, up from 867,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 488,781 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 12,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 543,810 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48M, down from 556,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 187,305 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $607.34 million for 16.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 134,057 shares to 844,628 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 106,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,798 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 30,221 shares to 178,000 shares, valued at $15.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 84,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,697 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

