Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $361,584; As Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Rose, Creative Planning Has Decreased Its Position by $316,200

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Sunoco Lp (SUN) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 14,400 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 24,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Sunoco Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 395,933 shares traded or 43.46% up from the average. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $109M, EST. $136.7M; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION AND TERMINAL BUSINESS FROM SUPERIOR PLUS CORPORATION; 13/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Details Procedures Regarding Emergency Order to Suspend Operations of Sunoco Pipeline LP’s Mariner East; 08/03/2018 – Pennsylvania stops flows on Sunoco Mariner East 1 liquids pipe; 25/05/2018 – Pennsylvania halts ETP Sunoco Mariner East pipeline again; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FOR ABOUT $40M; 02/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Completes Its Conversion of West Texas Retail Sites to Commission Agent Model; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q LOSS PER UNIT $3.74; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.74

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 13,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.32M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC)

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 551,327 shares to 672,220 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 360,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,491 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,321 are held by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Welch Gp Ltd has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 63,812 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 62,083 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.59M shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 75,000 are held by Credit Cap Investments Lc. Credit Suisse Ag reported 22.46M shares. Lincluden Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 21,360 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corp owns 9,141 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cardinal Cap Mgmt owns 1.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 392,495 shares. 507,310 are owned by Affinity Investment Advsr Limited. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 507,938 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1.02M shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $82.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 1.17% more from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 12,948 shares. 16,477 were accumulated by Gam Holding Ag. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Renaissance Ltd Com owns 140,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Advsr Cap Ltd holds 0.16% or 81,379 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Advisory Rech reported 266,680 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gabelli & Inv Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 230,000 shares. Financial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 110,629 shares. Clearbridge Invs accumulated 0.01% or 481,796 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 154,432 shares. 1,719 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And.