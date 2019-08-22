Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $9.86 Million as Stock Declined; Grassi Investment Management Increases Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 56,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 50,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 9.22 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 70,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 128,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde accumulated 64,269 shares or 3.99% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 157,208 shares. 14,566 were reported by Cape Ann Comml Bank. Diligent Invsts Limited Company reported 8,160 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 2.26% stake. 51,286 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Management. Westpac reported 274,345 shares stake. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore reported 8,135 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 1.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 113,598 shares. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor holds 1.54% or 19,795 shares in its portfolio. Grimes owns 57,865 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 109,947 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2,732 shares to 215,655 shares, valued at $32.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 454,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Ltd Company has invested 2.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fmr Llc stated it has 89.72 million shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,432 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 11,155 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kopp Investment Advisors Limited has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cwm has 2,338 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Northeast Finance Consultants holds 0.07% or 3,877 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.61% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 90,817 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 657 shares stake. The Michigan-based Regal Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New England Research And Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.68% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,561 shares. Blair William Il holds 955,296 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Co owns 225,764 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio.