Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake by $925,960 as Share Price Rose; Strategic Advisors Has Decreased Holding in International Paper Co (IP) as Stock Price Declined

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 7,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 39,837 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 47,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 864,868 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 26,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 532,176 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.89 million, down from 558,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 1.44M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $163.42M for 3.18 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 31,961 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $52.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 21,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal by 4,592 shares to 10,445 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.