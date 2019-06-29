Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Cut Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $7.00 Million; Extended Stay America (STAY) Holder River Road Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $6.34 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 84,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,697 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, down from 164,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 44.55M shares traded or 307.46% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 372,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 1.11M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16,440 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $89.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingles Markets Incorporated C (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 27,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 835,456 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FAA Finds New Flaw in 737 Max: Will Airline Stocks Suffer? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zambian court withdraws order blocking disposal of Vedanta unit assets – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “G20 meeting may offer more clarity for OPEC, non-OPEC – Russia’s Novak – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MoneyGram (MGI) to Expand in Canada Via Flat-Fee Pricing – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 182,937 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Asset Management One Com Ltd holds 37,501 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited stated it has 0.16% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hilltop invested in 0.04% or 10,237 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 250,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mgmt owns 154,582 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Prelude Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 13,196 shares. 552,560 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company, New York-based fund reported 12,465 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 788,142 shares. 1,625 were reported by Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.7% stake. Caxton Lp holds 0.03% or 2,707 shares. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 79,697 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt has 6,229 shares. Argyle Capital Management invested in 91,487 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 12,037 shares. Miura Global Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 5.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). At Bancorporation holds 0.11% or 11,135 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 7.12 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 1.17% or 3.83 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Lathrop Invest Mgmt Corporation accumulated 5,164 shares. Thornburg Inv Inc stated it has 3.65 million shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Com invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Greylin Invest Mangement accumulated 72,865 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Much Can Merck’s Oncology Drugs’ Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 19,051 shares to 531,373 shares, valued at $42.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 61,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).