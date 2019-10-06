Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Cut By $5.94 Million Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position; Macquarie (MFD) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Macquarie (MFD) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 14 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 8 sold and reduced their holdings in Macquarie. The hedge funds in our database now own: 518,264 shares, up from 358,249 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Macquarie in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 9.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 22.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 164,875 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 580,642 shares with $21.43 million value, down from 745,517 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $17.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 3.74M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C

Among 6 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $4800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $43.07’s average target is 41.91% above currents $30.35 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 12 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital.

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) stake by 1.00M shares to 17.00 million valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) stake by 1.40M shares and now owns 4.30M shares. Baozun Inc was raised too.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 11,272 shares traded. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund for 14,002 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc owns 36,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 5,000 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 58,961 shares.