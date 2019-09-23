Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Sothebys (BID) Stake; RELIANCE WORLDWIDE LTD ORDINARY SHA (RLLWF) Sellers Increased By 5.11% Their Shorts

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) had an increase of 5.11% in short interest. RLLWF’s SI was 6.55M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.11% from 6.24 million shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 9363 days are for RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLLWF)’s short sellers to cover RLLWF’s short positions. It closed at $2.73 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Sothebys (BID) stake by 0.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 6,321 shares as Sothebys (BID)’s stock rose 49.42%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 1.18 million shares with $68.44 million value, up from 1.17M last quarter. Sothebys now has $2.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 212,547 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 06/03/2018 Sotheby’s Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 03/05/2018 – Burgundy Wines Are Battering Bordeaux at Auction, Says Sotheby’s; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID); 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 15/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Sells Modigliani Nude for a Record $157 Million

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited designs, makes, and supplies water control systems and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name. It has a 30.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of water meters for hot and cold water applications under the RMC brand; backflow prevention devices, such as hose connection vacuum breakers, dual check valves, vented dual checks, and atmospheric vacuum breakers under the Cash Acme name; industrial products comprising compression fittings, couplings, adaptors, and ball valves under the TubeFit name for industrial-grade plumbing and gas line applications; and industrial fittings under the Titon brand.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 16,124 shares to 32,768 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 88,753 shares and now owns 789,973 shares. Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) was reduced too.

