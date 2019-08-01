Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Southern Co (SO) as Stock Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 511.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 102,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 122,835 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 6.96 million shares traded or 69.10% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 61,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 4.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.87M, up from 4.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 10.00M shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Bank Stocks Downgraded Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Loan Growth Support Huntington’s (HBAN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,700 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin & Roe, a Ohio-based fund reported 112,380 shares. Moreover, Aqr Management Lc has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 56,197 shares. Lsv Asset owns 2.00M shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.1% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.69M shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Foster Motley has 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Anchor Advisors Ltd Com has 3.11M shares. Girard Prtn Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 16,766 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 15,599 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Horizon Investments invested 0.1% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Tru Commerce has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smith Moore holds 16,226 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Lc invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Howe & Rusling has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hartford Financial Mngmt holds 0.19% or 10,865 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.07% or 56,395 shares. Hartford Mgmt Company has 241,738 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp holds 5,409 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na owns 7,767 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ironwood Ltd holds 238 shares. Clean Yield Group invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 5,451 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Inv. Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2.36M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 38,589 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. 33,000 shares valued at $1.63M were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M worth of stock or 90,942 shares. On Tuesday, March 5 Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 2,000 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 36,024 shares to 148,447 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 7,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,202 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).