Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Raised Its Holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by $672,480

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 184,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 735,072 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 37,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 140,286 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 102,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 4.75M shares traded or 39.94% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 34,394 shares to 91,968 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,994 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 18,379 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 863,247 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 40,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Towle And stated it has 1.68 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 17,241 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 156,440 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 5.05M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 35,757 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation owns 37,511 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 19,557 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 55,659 shares in its portfolio. Wilen Inv Management accumulated 427,903 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

