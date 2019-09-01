Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Boosted By $412,532 Its Gartner (IT) Stake; Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Washington Fed (WAFD) Position By $6.98 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) stake by 31.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 249,400 shares as Washington Fed Inc (WAFD)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 533,176 shares with $15.40 million value, down from 782,576 last quarter. Washington Fed Inc now has $2.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 325,188 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Gartner Inc (IT) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 2,732 shares as Gartner Inc (IT)'s stock declined 10.96%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 215,655 shares with $32.71 million value, up from 212,923 last quarter. Gartner Inc now has $11.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 426,984 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Angi Homeservices Inc stake by 114,755 shares to 250,000 valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 128,692 shares and now owns 304,179 shares. Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) was reduced too.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity. Christopher MR Thomas sold 8,259 shares worth $1.19 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 76,446 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Ser Advisors holds 0% or 2,052 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 4,707 shares. Glenmede Communications Na reported 110,745 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 4,897 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 2,474 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,696 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 58,520 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 42,628 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 1,487 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Commerce Financial Bank reported 3,059 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 3,691 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Companhia Energetica De Mina (NYSE:CIG) stake by 1.59 million shares to 1.70 million valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) stake by 41,100 shares and now owns 2.00 million shares. Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin stated it has 399,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 278,307 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 182,075 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research invested in 148,391 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 12,133 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 53,710 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 114,097 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Victory Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 1.11M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 364,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont has 92 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 47,593 are held by Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).