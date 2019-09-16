Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake; Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 14.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 47,984 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 281,000 shares with $34.23M value, down from 328,984 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $13.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.12. About 306,722 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc (RFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.60, from 2.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 16 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 10 trimmed and sold equity positions in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 2.54 million shares, up from 2.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) stake by 8,246 shares to 378,161 valued at $36.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) stake by 1.13M shares and now owns 2.92 million shares. Bilibili Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.59 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is -0.69% below currents $133.12 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 22 with “Strong Buy”. Raymond James maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Thursday, April 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $140 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd reported 107,441 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 66,969 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.20 million were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. Creative Planning holds 17,672 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gp reported 0% stake. Bridges Inv Inc owns 4,506 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3G Prns LP reported 277,713 shares stake. First City Cap Management reported 2,980 shares. Fund Mngmt, a France-based fund reported 5,067 shares. Nomura Asset Company owns 43,733 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Freestone Holdings Lc stated it has 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 3,063 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ghp Investment Advsr invested in 11,947 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 15,068 shares.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 40,811 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. for 68,935 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owns 11,352 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 36,367 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 228,690 shares.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $384.80 million. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.