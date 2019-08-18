Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position by $8.82 Million as Share Value Rose; Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake Held by Tig Advisors Llc

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 605,732 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. It closed at $4.31 lastly. It is down 12.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,000 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0% or 52,257 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 1.08 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 2.22 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Taconic Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 550,000 shares. Advisory Services Network has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 70,000 shares. Heritage Wealth has 13,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Highvista Strategies Ltd Co invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Alps has 15,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 1.04M shares. Schneider, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 795,451 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, a New York-based fund reported 375,919 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 131,433 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $52.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 11,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 0.05% stake. Stevens Cap LP invested in 0.05% or 9,426 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 19,770 shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Co owns 3,900 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 20,991 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 9,750 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fincl Services holds 184 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 1,774 shares. Massachusetts Finance Com Ma reported 9.94 million shares. New York-based Williams Jones Associate has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Two Sigma Secs Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 4,959 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.74% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 186,659 shares stake.