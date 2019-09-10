Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding by $8.82 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stock Rose, Holder Gfs Advisors Has Cut Stake by $462,000

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16 million, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 1.05M shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 1.44 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 850,000 shares to 4.80 million shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $174.53M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.