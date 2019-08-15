Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut By $9.86 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Lowered Consolidated Edison (ED) Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 89.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 108,151 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 12,116 shares with $1.03M value, down from 120,267 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $28.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 844,026 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 55.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 70,909 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 57,719 shares with $8.07 million value, down from 128,628 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.89. About 4.61M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $87 highest and $78 lowest target. $85.50’s average target is -1.93% below currents $87.18 stock price. Con Edison had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $8600 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. Shares for $2,329 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. 28 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,204 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. OATES JOSEPH P bought 6 shares worth $524. $7,615 worth of stock was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Sunday, March 31. $1,968 worth of stock was bought by Muccilo Robert on Thursday, February 28. Sanchez Robert bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, February 28. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $85 was made by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 10,886 shares to 144,611 valued at $23.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co stake by 22,432 shares and now owns 169,070 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 14.16% above currents $130.89 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Monday, February 25 report. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17.

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 27,761 shares to 231,000 valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) stake by 5,178 shares and now owns 414,128 shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.36 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

