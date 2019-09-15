Rwc Asset Management Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA); Price Michael F Trimmed Its Position in Meredith Corp. (MDP) by $440,000 as Share Value Declined

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (MDP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, down from 358,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Meredith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 533,735 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – MIKE SCHNEIDER TO SERVE AS GROUP PUBLISHER AND PUBLISHER OF FORTUNE AND MONEY; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 07/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Morning Notes: Bennett, Meredith, Giants, Pats; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH COMPLETES SALE OF TIME INC. UK TO EPIRIS; 28/03/2018 – Bestselling Author, Publisher Meredith Wild Steps into Suspense with The Red Ledger; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”; 24/04/2018 – Football Rumors: NFC Notes: Meredith, Janikowski, Cowboys, Griffen; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 378,161 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.90 million, up from 369,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 463,964 shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018 CAPACITY (ASMS) INCREASED 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 ASM 2,090.7 MLN, UP 12.1%; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q PRASM 11.0C

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 17.00 million shares, valued at $20.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baron Funds’ Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 737 MAX’s Grounding Can’t Stop Copa Holdings’ Growth – Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Azul, and Copa Holdings Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Copa Holdings SA (CPA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copa Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADPT, CLDR, GIII, LVGO and MDP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Meredith Corporation Investors – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Meredith Corporation – Business Wire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Meredith Corporation Investors – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $420,240 activity.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 17,500 shares to 467,500 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp. by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Lc reported 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 265,502 shares. Burney Com stated it has 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0% or 33,188 shares. Coldstream Management reported 14,897 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company reported 11,767 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc has 1.27 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity stated it has 6,040 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc has 0.56% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 1.08 million shares. Edmp has invested 4.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Dupont Cap invested 0.03% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 39,622 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd stated it has 1,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 25,607 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 226,161 shares.