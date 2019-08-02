Rwc Asset Management Llp Boosted Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $312,542 as Stock Value Rose; Medifast (MED) Market Valuation Declined While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.08 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 10,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 795,562 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, up from 785,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 111,858 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 96,415 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 350,252 shares to 48,892 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 76,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,984 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Co accumulated 10,882 shares. 145,361 are held by Ameriprise. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Verition Fund Management Limited Com holds 2,400 shares. 24,297 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 46,064 shares. Ellington Group Inc Limited Liability reported 3,100 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Meeder Asset Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 20 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Commercial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 54,943 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).