Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) to pay $0.13 on Sep 5, 2019; Tanaka Capital Management Has Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 347.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tanaka Capital Management Inc acquired 469 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Tanaka Capital Management Inc holds 604 shares with $1.08 million value, up from 135 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $894.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc’s current price of $20.97 translates into 0.62% yield. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $20.97 lastly. It is up 23.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Fincl Bank N A stated it has 6,949 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Merchants Corp invested in 283 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 329,835 shares. Benin Management Corp holds 1,413 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waratah Capital, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,395 shares. Beech Hill owns 2,956 shares. Mufg Americas owns 12,691 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Town & Country Bancorporation & Dba First Bankers has 189 shares. Hartford Inv Management holds 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 48,875 shares. Parkside Bank Tru stated it has 855 shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,159 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 8,317 shares. Alleghany De owns 28,500 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 21.64% above currents $1807.58 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advisors owns 88,580 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 80,632 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 42,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 0.04% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Parametric Associate Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 123,030 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,317 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 175,483 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 131,856 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability invested in 48,234 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 31,167 shares stake. Schroder Mgmt Gp accumulated 32,620 shares. 4,745 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,097 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality has $28 highest and $28 lowest target. $28’s average target is 33.52% above currents $20.97 stock price. Ruth’s Hospitality had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $639.16 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 15.09 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House trade name.