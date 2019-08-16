Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) to pay $0.13 on Sep 5, 2019; JD.com, Inc. (JD) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc’s current price of $19.45 translates into 0.67% yield. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 205,907 shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JD.com has $38 highest and $25 lowest target. $32.81’s average target is 8.79% above currents $30.16 stock price. JD.com had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Friday, March 1 to “Outperform”. Benchmark maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, August 14. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. See JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $36.5000 Initiates Coverage On

The stock increased 1.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 18.15M shares traded or 41.52% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $43.85 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, JD Mall and New Businesses. It has a 205.17 P/E ratio. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to clients through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Trading At A 22% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com’s Accelerating Growth Could Crush the Bears – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “With Right Partners Now in Place, JD Stock Might Just Be a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com Stock Showing an Opportunity to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Two Big Reasons to â€˜Buy The Dipâ€™ in Otherwise-turbulent JD Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:RUTH) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ruth’s Hospitality revised FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-096 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 8,555 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 1,104 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 127,550 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 12,197 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru holds 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) or 32,620 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Dorsey Wright & Assoc reported 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Arizona State Retirement System owns 43,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na accumulated 10,337 shares. Foundry Partners Lc has 0.08% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 73,219 shares. Sei has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 74,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 95,883 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 23,355 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality has $28 highest and $28 lowest target. $28’s average target is 43.96% above currents $19.45 stock price. Ruth’s Hospitality had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 8.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $592.83 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House trade name.