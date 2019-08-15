Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) to pay $0.13 on Sep 5, 2019; Enpro Industries (NPO) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 89 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 63 reduced and sold their equity positions in Enpro Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 18.92 million shares, down from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Enpro Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 49 Increased: 62 New Position: 27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc’s current price of $19.94 translates into 0.65% yield. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 196,199 shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.1% ON A FISCAL YEAR BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited invested in 807 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.04% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Dorsey Wright And Assocs holds 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) or 294 shares. Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0.01% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Ameriprise has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Intrust Fincl Bank Na invested in 0.07% or 10,337 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 0% stake. Amer International Group reported 21,746 shares. 2,245 are owned by Sei Investments Company. Aperio Group Inc reported 17,757 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 174,634 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 1,104 shares. 862,859 were accumulated by State Street. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality has $28 highest and $28 lowest target. $28’s average target is 40.42% above currents $19.94 stock price. Ruth’s Hospitality had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $607.77 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House trade name.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. for 688,982 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 404,400 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.66% invested in the company for 151,200 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.18% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 252,264 shares.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; heavy-duty truck wheel-end component systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals for semiconductor manufacturing; and polytetrafluoroethylene products. It has a 36.77 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $113,647 activity.