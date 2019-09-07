Ruth`S Hospitality Group (RUTH) Stock Declined While Phocas Financial Has Lifted Position by $4.40 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Boosted Position

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 6,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 125,475 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09M, up from 119,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – Goldman Raises Natural Gas Price Forecasts on China, Coal; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS ORIGINATED $3 BLN IN CONSUMER LOANS, CREDIT QUALITY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS -CFO; 12/03/2018 – Behind Goldman Race to Top, a Quiet Battle for Blankfein’s Favor; 02/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Add Crypto Contracts Without Trading Bitcoins; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Strong Earnings Rebound for Goldman Sachs; 30/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.7% On Year; 07/03/2018 – PLANNED MOVES REFLECT BANK’S AIM TO PROTECT CLIENTS AMID GROWING CONCERN ABOUT FUTURE TRADING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BRITAIN AND EU; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/04/2018 – Exclusive – Houston commodities head exits Goldman

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) by 94.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 176,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The institutional investor held 361,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 185,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 96,292 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold RUTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 50,854 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Commerce The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 80,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank reported 16,982 shares stake. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 22,771 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 42,060 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 227 shares. Opus Gp Ltd Co reported 0.26% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). 160,050 are held by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 131,856 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 22,150 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 384,424 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares to 165,353 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/20/2019: DRFG,DRI,RUTH,TSLA,IGT,PDD – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ruth’s Hospitality revised FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23,537 shares to 214,456 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,270 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lakewood Capital Mgmt LP has 842,000 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.62% or 520,239 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 10,955 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 548,850 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 315 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 14,716 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Consolidated Inv Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested 1.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bollard Group Llc holds 15,067 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 2.18% stake. Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability has 1,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 21,633 shares. 3,653 are owned by Umb Savings Bank N A Mo.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Md. biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Washington Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs global co-head of securities division Marty Chavez to retire – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.