Ruth`S Hospitality Group (RUTH) Shareholder Phocas Financial Has Raised Its Holding; Strategic Financial Services Has Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $2.82 Million

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) by 94.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 176,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The institutional investor held 361,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 185,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 471,812 shares traded or 170.21% up from the average. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.1% ON A FISCAL YEAR BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.25 million shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim has invested 0.21% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Legal General Public Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York-based Clearbridge has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 313,553 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 98,090 shares. Scopus Asset LP invested in 0.43% or 230,000 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Co holds 0% or 16,621 shares. Pacific Invest holds 0.12% or 8,199 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Llc invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc has 0.18% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 42,077 shares. 266 are held by Moody Retail Bank Trust Division. Us-based Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 2.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has 27,750 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 137 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “South American bloc eyes fast-track for EU trade deal – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fastenal Company Earnings: FAST Stock Falls on Q2 Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “McDonald’s Earnings Call Highlights: ‘Street Fight for Market Share’ – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Rare Bargain Stocks I’ve Got My Eye Onâ€¦ – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.00 million activity. 39,583 shares were sold by Hein LeLand J, worth $2.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, July 18 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares to 128,616 shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,874 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold RUTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 82,180 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 73,219 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 10,300 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 217,883 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). 74,943 are held by Pnc Financial Services Gp. 17,491 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Dupont Corp accumulated 67,110 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 44,553 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Century accumulated 357,988 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na accumulated 67 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 10,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 19,159 shares. Invesco holds 125,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio.