Ruths Hospitality Group (Put) (RUTH) Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Kellner Capital Holds Position in Red Hat (RHT)

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (RUTH) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 241,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The hedge fund held 268,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $591.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 2,878 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.1% ON A FISCAL YEAR BASIS; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold RUTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 105 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 1,018 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Sei Invests holds 2,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Art Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). 17,491 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Hl Services Limited Company owns 13,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Century Companies Inc stated it has 357,988 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 89,517 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 40,710 shares. Dana Investment Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Us National Bank De holds 0% or 1,104 shares in its portfolio.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 413,020 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $141.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 695,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Value Inc.

